Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $579,343.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

