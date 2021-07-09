Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

