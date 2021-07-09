Carebit Trading 201.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 212.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Carebit has a market cap of $64,221.55 and $17.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded 201.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00022586 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

