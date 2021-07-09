CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

