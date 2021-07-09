Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CUK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 31,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

