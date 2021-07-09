Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Up 4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 1,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 414,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

