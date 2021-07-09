Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 66,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,272. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.