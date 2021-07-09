Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.98

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $325.98 and last traded at $323.26, with a volume of 6296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,025,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

