Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 7.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 124,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,776,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -386.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

