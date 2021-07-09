Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 7.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 124,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,776,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -386.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
