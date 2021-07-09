CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

