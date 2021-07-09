CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 278,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECE stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

