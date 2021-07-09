Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.40 ($7.53) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.10 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.02. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

