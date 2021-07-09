Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.05 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 6,452,421 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144 ($1.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.78.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

