Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.05 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 6,452,421 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144 ($1.88).

Get Centamin alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.