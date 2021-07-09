Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,298 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $49,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $31,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,260,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $23,428,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Signify Health stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

