Centiva Capital LP Has $600,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.64 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

