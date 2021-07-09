Centiva Capital LP Invests $875,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $325,000.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

