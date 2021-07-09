Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

