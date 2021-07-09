Centiva Capital LP Takes $752,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

