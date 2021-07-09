Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $27.32

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $26.68. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.