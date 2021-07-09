Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 226,074 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

