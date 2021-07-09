CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.22.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$114.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.01.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

