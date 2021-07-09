CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$114.65 and last traded at C$114.03, with a volume of 62064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.22.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$110.01.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.