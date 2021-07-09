Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04. 4D pharma has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

