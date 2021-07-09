ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $58,579.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,857.39 or 0.99924631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007294 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

