ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 423.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

