ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 39,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,056,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.