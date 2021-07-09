Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 208,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £840.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

