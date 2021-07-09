Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,511 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

