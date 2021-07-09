China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading Down 1.6%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.