Chromia One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.63 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $64.86 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00903151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

