Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,103,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NYSE:CB opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.