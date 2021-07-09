CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 45 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,853 shares of company stock worth $56,751,335 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.