CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

