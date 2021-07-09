CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $71.81 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

