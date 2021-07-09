CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

DECK opened at $383.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

