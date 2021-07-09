CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

