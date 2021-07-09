CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 180 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

