CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 972 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avista by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.