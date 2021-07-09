CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$121.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,273. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.