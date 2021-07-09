Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $99.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

