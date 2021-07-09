CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s merger deal with First Citizens BancShares will create one of the largest banks in the United States, in terms of total assets. However, elevated operating costs, mainly owing to investments in technology, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality is expected to hamper CIT Group's financials. Further, sluggish growth in industries, wherein the company provides finance, might hamper performance. Nevertheless, the company's efforts to diversify revenue sources, strategic restructuring initiatives and a strong balance sheet are expected to further support growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

