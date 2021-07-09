Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,400.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,274.16. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,040.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

