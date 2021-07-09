Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

AML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,845 ($24.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 900.98 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,958.47.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders have acquired 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

