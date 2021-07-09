Citigroup Inc. Acquires 329,002 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 418.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 329,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

