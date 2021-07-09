Citigroup Inc. Buys 80,845 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 1,584.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

