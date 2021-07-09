Citigroup Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHG opened at $10.63 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

