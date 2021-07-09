Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 361.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of IVERIC bio worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.