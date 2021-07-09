Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

