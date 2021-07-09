Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.36.

DPZ opened at $474.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

